Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self underwent a procedure on Thursday to have two stents inserted after feeling unwell and experiencing "concerning symptoms" earlier in the day, the school announced. He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and remains hospitalized but is expected to fully recover.

"Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday," KU said in a statement. "He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he had two stents inserted. The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery. He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."

It is the second time in just over two years Self, 62, has had heart-related issues requiring a procedure. In 2023, he had two stents inserted to open clogged arteries that caused him to miss that postseason's Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament. In his absence, Kansas failed to advance past the second weekend after falling as a No. 1 seed to No. 8 seed Arkansas in Round 2.

Self reported chest tightness and balance concerns in 2023 before he had two stents placed and had a heart catheterization procedure.

A Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer, Self over decades of coaching has largely been an ironman. Since taking over the Kansas job in 2003-04, his only missed time came while serving a four-game suspension at the beginning of the 2022-23 season as part of a self-imposed penalty related to the FBI's investigation into nefarious college basketball recruiting practices and the five-game postseason absence at that season's end after undergoing his catheterization procedure.

Self in 2023 signed a new $53 million contract that made him the highest-paid college basketball coach. Per USA Today data, his total pay, not including bonuses or apparel deals, falls just shy of $9 million annually.

Self has been a head coach since 1993 when he got his first start at Oral Roberts and he has amassed one of the most impressive coaching careers in college basketball history. He enters next season with an 831-261 overall record along with a resume that includes four Final Four appearances and two national championships.