Kansas could get 4-star 2018 signee Silvio De Sousa in time for Big 12 opener

Kansas' razor-thin frontcourt could be getting a much-needed injection of depth soon.

Class of 2018 Jayhawks signee Silvio De Sousa, a four-star prospect from IMG Academy, is expected to be eligible and donning a Kansas uniform potentially as early as Dec. 29 when KU opens league play against Texas, a source told CBS Sports Insider Gary Parrish.

Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 242-pound prospect, is on track to satisfy his academic requirements at IMG Academy this week after reclassifying and would only need clearance by the NCAA.

Frontcourt depth has been an issue for Kansas all season, especially as the team continues to hold out former five-star Billy Preston in the wake of an investigation into the "financial picture" of a car he crashed in November. The Jayhawks are 58th in rebounding margin among FBS schools, pulling down, on average, 39.1 rebounds per game. KU was 47th in that same statistical category last season.

While Preston's outlook remains hazy, De Sousa could be a player who could stand in and fill a massive void for Kansas, and would likely be able to continue to contribute even if Preston returns alongside talented post man Udoka Azubuike.