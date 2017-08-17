Kansas' Dedric Lawson accused of bailing on $88 bar tab in hometown of Memphis

Kansas forward Dedric Lawson has been accused of walking out on a nearly $100 tab at a restaurant in his hometown of Memphis, according to a police report obtained by Fox 13 in Memphis.

The police report states that Lawson was at Bar Louie in Overton Square around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday eating and drinking and compiling a tab of $88.20. A waitress told police he then left without paying and drove off in a Nissan Maxima. She added she knows it was Lawson because she went to high school with him.

Lawson has denied the allegation.

He appeared on 92.9 FM ESPN in Memphis on Thursday afternoon and said he only ordered two drinks -- one for his girlfriend, one for his cousin -- totaling $10.50 at Bar Louie, and that he gave the waitress $12. According to Lawson, the waitress wanted him to also pay for other drinks that other people ordered. But he refused because, he said, he did not order or drink the other drinks in question.

"I only ordered two drinks, and I paid for those drinks," Lawson said.

Regardless of whether Lawson is right or wrong here, this is still yet another negative headline connected to his name. There have been multiple since he announced he was transferring from Memphis to Kansas in April. First, the 6-foot-9 forward was reportedly involved in a fight with another former Memphis standout (Joe Jackson) during a pickup game this summer. Then he was suspended by KU coach Bill Self and not allowed to travel with the Jayhawks to Italy because of an "altercation" in practice. And now there's a police report that has him accused of dining-and-dashing.

Lawson averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds last season.

He's scheduled to sit out this season per normal NCAA transfer rules.