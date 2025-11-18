Blue-blood programs clash when the 24th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks battle the fifth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at the 2025 Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Kansas is coming off a 76-57 win over Princeton on Saturday, while Duke downed Indiana State 100-62 on Friday. The Jayhawks (3-1), who have won two in a row, are 0-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Blue Devils (4-0), who are 3-0 on neutral courts, are 8-6 in the Champions Classic all-time.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 10.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Duke odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5, down two points from the opening line. Before making any Duke vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas vs. Duke 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Duke spread: Duke -11.5 Kansas vs. Duke over/under: 148.5 points Kansas vs. Duke money line: Duke -641, Kansas +461 Kansas vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Kansas vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Blue Devils have shown the ability to post some massive offensive numbers as they've averaged more than 100 points in their past three outings.

Kansas played a high-scoring game against North Carolina earlier this season that surpassed the total, and the model has found value on the Over now that the line has dropped below 150 total points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations.

So who wins Kansas vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations?