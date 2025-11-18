Blue Blood programs clash when the 24th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks battle the fifth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at the 2025 Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Kansas is coming off a 76-57 win over Princeton on Saturday, while Duke downed Indiana State 100-62 on Friday. The Jayhawks (3-1), who have won two in a row, are 0-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Blue Devils (4-0), who are 3-0 on neutral courts, are 8-6 in the Champions Classic all-time.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 9 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 8-7, but Kansas holds a 7-6 edge in games played at neutral sites. Duke is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Duke vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kansas vs. Duke spread: Duke -11.5 Kansas vs. Duke over/under: 150.5 points Kansas vs. Duke money line: Duke -633, Kansas +455

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (150.5 points). In the last five meetings between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils, the under has hit four times. The model says three Kansas players will score in double figures, led by Darryn Peterson's 13.4 points. Duke is projected to have two players in double figures, led by Cameron Boozer with 16.9 points.

The model projects a combined total of 150 points as the Under clears in more than 50% of simulations.

