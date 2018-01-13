Kansas freshman Silvio De Sousa cleared for competition by NCAA

Kansas is getting a much-needed boost of depth in its depleted frontcourt.

The school announced Saturday that true freshman power forward Silvio De Sousa, a former four-star prospect from IMG Academy, has been cleared for competition by the NCAA and will be in uniform when the Jayhawks take on Kansas State on Saturday at noon ET.

De Sousa was originally a Class of 2018 prospect who opted to reclassify to 2017 and arrived on campus in late December. He met his academic requirements prior to his arrival, and clearance by the NCAA was the only thing keeping him from playing time.

"I know it's a big relief to Silvio who has been very patient throughout this process," Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement.

Kansas is still without former five-star forward and true freshman Billy Preston, who is suspended indefinitely while an ongoing investigation into the "financial picture" of a vehicle he wrecked before the season continues. But De Sousa's clearance should give the Jayhawks a needed punch down low to go alongside Udoka Azubuike and Mitch Lightfoot.

