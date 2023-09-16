Kansas guard Arterio Morris has been suspended indefinitely, 247Sports confirmed Friday night. The suspension comes after an alleged rape took place in late August at the on-campus residence hall where Kansas men's basketball players reside, the Kansas City Star reports. Two other Kansas basketball players were listed as witnesses and a third was also mentioned in the report, according to the Star.

An arrest warrant has not been issued for Morris and the case remains an open investigation, the Star reports. Morris settled a prior misdemeanor assault charge in Texas with a plea deal on Thursday.

The sophomore joined the Jayhawks' roster this offseason as one of the Big 12's most high-profile transfers following one season at Texas. Morris was arrested last June for an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend. While that charge lingered, he played in all 38 games for Texas as a freshman, averaging 4.6 points in 11.7 minutes per game off the bench.

Ultimately, that case was resolved with a $362 fine on Thursday, negating the need for a scheduled October trial, according to the AP. Morris was expected to play a key role for this season for the Jayhawks, who are No. 1 in Gary Parrish's Top 25 And 1. He averaged 13.5 points on 55% shooting in two games -- including one start -- during KU's August exhibition tour in Puerto Rico.