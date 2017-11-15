Kansas holds Billy Preston out vs. Kentucky to look at 'financial picture" of car

After missing the season opener last week due to breaking curfew, Kansas was anticipating coveted freshman Billy Preston to make his debut in the star-studded Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

But no. The program announced -- less than an hour before tip vs. Kentucky -- that Preston is being withheld from competition because he got into a one-car accident on Kansas' campus Saturday. Three days removed from the episode, school officials are seeking more information regarding the incident before allowing Preston to play.

The key phrase here is "we needed a clearer financial picture specific" to the car Preston was in.

Billy Preston will not play tonight vs. Kentucky. Coach Bill Self’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/6gTo8OlSM8 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 15, 2017

We will update this story as more information becomes available, after Kansas' game vs. Kentucky.