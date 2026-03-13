The third-seed Kansas Jayhawks (23-9, 12-6 Big 12) will face the two-seed Houston Cougars (27-5, 14-4 Big 12) in the second semifinal of the 2026 Big 12 Tournament on Friday after defeating TCU 78-72 in the quarterfinals. The Houston Cougars took down BYU 73-66 in the quarterfinals Friday night. These teams will meet for the second time this season; the Jayhawks won the first matchup 69-56 on February 24. Darryn Peterson, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, scored 24 points in a season-high 37 minutes on Thursday night at T-Mobile Center.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 3-3, while Kansas won the one and only matchup so far this season. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas vs. Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Houston vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Houston vs. Kansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Houston vs. Kansas:

Houston vs. Kansas spread: Houston -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Houston vs. Kansas over/under: 138.5 points Houston vs. Kansas money line: Houston -250, Kansas +203 Houston vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Kansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kansas vs. Houston predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Kansas vs. Houston 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (138.5 points). These teams went under the total when they played this season on February 24th. The total has gone over in six of the Jayhawks last seven games played in March.

The model projects the Jayhawks to have four players score 11.8 points or more, including Darryn Peterson, who is projected to score 17.2 points. The Cougars are projected to have three players score 12.4 points or more, led by Emanuel Sharp, who is projected to score 17 points. The model is projecting 142 combined points as the Over hits 67% of the time.

How to make Kansas vs. Houston picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Houston and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. Houston spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.