Kansas issues apology after Snoop Dogg, pole dancers and a money gun featured at Late Night in the Phog

Kansas basketball's annual "Late Night in the Phog" festivities got a little wild. With Snoop Dogg leading the performance, the rapper brought out pole dancers on the court and blasted money out of a money gun, which prompted an apology from KU athletic director Jeff Long.

"We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night," he said in a statement. "We made it clear to the entertainers' managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening."

Less than two weeks after being hit with major violation allegations from the NCAA related to the college basketball scandal, here was the scene in Lawrence, Kansas.

After the night, coach Bill Self spoke to the media and said that what was shown was more or less the unedited version of what he was told to expect.

"I didn't know there was going to be anything like that," he said. "I was told this was radio edited and everything else, so I don't guess you have visuals on radio. But no, that's not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all. Regardless of the entertainment it provided, it's still not the right way to provide the entertainment."

KU's allegations from the NCAA includes five Level I violations, the strongest charges of which include a lack of institutional control charge and a coach responsibility charge levied against Self. With as much at stake in that investigation, and with a formal KU rebuttal to those charges imminent, it's surprising to see KU doing everything but lay low.

Just less than a week after the NCAA's charges were handed down, KU produced and published a video showing Self, geared in an Adidas shirt, wearing a chain with a dollar bill sign on the front. The NCAA is scrutinizing KU's relationship with Adidas because the NCAA claims KU benefitted from Adidas employees and associates in the form of boosters, a notion which KU has already rejected and begun a vigorous defense to defend.