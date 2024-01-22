Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Cincinnati 13-5, Kansas 15-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Cincinnati has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Cincinnati has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-3 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored Cincinnati last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Sooners 69-65. The match was a 31-31 toss-up at halftime, but Cincinnati was outscored by Oklahoma in the second.

Despite their loss, Cincinnati saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Newman III, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Kansas pushed their score all the way to 85 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 91-85 to the Mountaineers. Kansas found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.7% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 24 points along with five assists. Hunter Dickinson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Bearcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-5 record this season. As for the Jayhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did Kansas and Cincinnati lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

