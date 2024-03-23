Halftime Report

Kansas is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-43 lead against Gonzaga.

Kansas came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Gonzaga 24-6, Kansas 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last matchup, Kansas made sure to put some points up on the board against Samford on Thursday. Kansas secured a 93-89 W over Samford. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.2% better than the opposition, as the Jayhawks' was.

Kansas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 20 rebounds. Dickinson didn't help Kansas' cause all that much against Houston two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Nicolas Timberlake, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga put the finishing touches on their 14th blowout victory of the season on Thursday. They put the hurt on McNeese with a sharp 86-65 victory. Gonzaga's win was all the more impressive since the Cowboys were averaging only 62.45 points allowed on the season.

Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to Anton Watson, who almost dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, and Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Ike didn't help Gonzaga's cause all that much against Saint Mary's last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Kansas' win bumped their record up to 23-10. As for Gonzaga, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-7 record this season.

Looking forward, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Kansas came up short against Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in November of 2020, falling 102-90. Can Kansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.