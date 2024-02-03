Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Houston 19-2, Kansas 17-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Houston Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

In what's become a running theme this season, Kansas gave their fans yet another huge victory on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Cowboys 83-54 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Kansas did.

KJ Adams Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 16 points along with six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston waltzed into their match on Monday with four straight wins but they left with five. They snuck past the Longhorns with a 76-72 victory.

Houston's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jamal Shead, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Shead is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. J'Wan Roberts was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Jayhawks' win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 19-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Houston is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

