Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: North Carolina State 7-3, Kansas 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Carolina State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Kansas Jayhawks at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while the Jayhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, North Carolina State beat Coppin State 66-56. That's two games straight that the Wolfpack have won by exactly ten points.

North Carolina State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ben Middlebrooks out in front who scored 13 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Middlebrooks also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Marcus Hill, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they won, North Carolina State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 11.2 per game.

Kansas has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Missouri on Sunday. The Jayhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Kansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds. Dickinson had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

North Carolina State's win bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Kansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

North Carolina State came up short against Kansas in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 80-74. Can North Carolina State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.