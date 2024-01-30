Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Okla. State 9-11, Kansas 16-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. The timing is sure in Kansas' favor as the team sits on 15 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Okla. State has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Kansas found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell to the Cyclones 79-75.

Despite their loss, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnny Furphy, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cowboys beat the Mountaineers 70-66 on Saturday.

Javon Small and Brandon Garrison were among the main playmakers for Okla. State as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 20 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Jayhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 16-4. As for the Cowboys, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-11.

Everything went Kansas' way against Okla. State in their previous matchup two weeks ago as Kansas made off with a 90-66 victory. Will Kansas repeat their success, or does Okla. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas is a big 16.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Okla. State.