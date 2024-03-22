Halftime Report

Kansas fell flat on their face against Cincinnati last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Kansas has jumped out to a quick 48-38 lead against Samford.

If Kansas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-10 in no time. On the other hand, Samford will have to make due with a 29-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Samford 26-5, Kansas 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to clash at 9:55 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in a Southern postseason contest. Samford pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Jayhawks.

Samford had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four last Monday. They walked away with a 76-69 victory over the Buccaneers. That's two games straight that Samford has won by exactly seven points.

Achor Achor was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jermaine Marshall, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds.

The experts predicted a close game last Wednesday and a win for Kansas, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 72-52 loss at the hands of the Bearcats.

KJ Adams Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 29-5. As for the Jayhawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-10 record this season.

Odds

Kansas is a big 7.5-point favorite against Samford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

