Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Kansas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-38 lead against UNCW.

Kansas entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will UNCW step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: UNCW 3-0, Kansas 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Seahawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Kansas Jayhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams are still undefeated (the Seahawks have three wins , while the Jayhawks have four dating back to last season).

UNCW's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with SC Upstate on Friday. UNCW snuck past SC Upstate with an 89-85 victory.

Donovan Newby was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. Elijah Jamison was another key player, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Kansas was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Oakland on Saturday as Kansas made off with a 78-57 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-24.

Kansas got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was AJ Storr out in front who went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points. Storr's performance made up for a slower contest against Michigan State on Tuesday. Another player making a difference was Hunter Dickinson, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Kansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oakland only posted 12.

UNCW's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Kansas, their victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNCW has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 54.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've made 50.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Kansas is a big 23.5-point favorite against UNCW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.