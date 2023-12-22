Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Yale 7-5, Kansas 10-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Yale has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 73-66 win over the Bobcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Yale.

Meanwhile, Kansas entered their tilt with Indiana with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Jayhawks managed a 75-71 victory over the Hoosiers on Saturday. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Kansas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Jayhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 10-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Kansas is a big 15.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

