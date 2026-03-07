Teams looking to close out the Big 12 regular season on a high note meet when the Kansas State Wildcats battle the 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in a Sunflower Showdown matchup. KSU is coming off a 65-63 win over West Virginia on Tuesday, while Kansas dropped a 70-60 decision at Arizona State that same night. The Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12), who are 0-7 against ranked opponents this season, are 1-9 on the road this season. The Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6 Big 12), who have lost two in a row, are 12-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., is set for 2 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Jayhawks are 17.5-point favorits in the latest Kansas State vs. Kansas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Kansas State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream this game, plus EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live, at no additional cost. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the UEFA Champions League, college basketball, the NFL and Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. Plans start at just $8.99 per month, so sign up right here.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas State vs. Kansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Kansas vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas State vs. Kansas over/under: 157.5 points Kansas State vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -2439, KSU +1125 Kansas State vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Kansas State vs. Kansas streaming: Paramount+

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Kansas State vs. Kansas predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (157.5 points). The Under hit in the last meeting between the teams. The Under has hit in each of the last three Kansas State games, and in seven of the last nine Kansas games. Kansas State is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games. Kansas, meanwhile, is 2-4 ATS in its last six.

The model projects the Wildcats to have three players score 11.6 points or more. The Jayhawks are projected to have four players score 14.9 points or more, led by Darryn Peterson, who is projected to score 20.7 points. The model is projecting 150 combined points as the Under clears 65% of the time.

How to make Kansas vs. Kansas State picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. Kansas State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas State vs. Kansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.