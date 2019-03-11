Kansas' Lagerald Vick won't return to team this season, Jayhawks coach Bill Self says

Kansas senior guard Lagerald Vick will not return to the team this season, coach Bill Self announced Monday.

Vick has been on a leave of absence since Feb. 7, when it was announced he was stepping away to tend to "personal matters."

"Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team," Self said at the time. "During this time, we will respect Lagerald's privacy. There is no timetable for his return."

Vick's mother recently told the Kansas City Star that Vick was returning to Memphis to take care of family issues. Self did not expound upon the news Monday, but recently told The Star that Vick wasn't quite ready to return, and expressed skepticism he would.

"He is still taking care of some things," Self said via The Star. "Obviously it's getting late and we are going on one month that he would be out. The likelihood (of his return to team), even though it isn't etched in stone, for every day that passes, the likelihood of him coming back is less and less.

"(His) attitude is good," Self continued. "(He's) certainly taking care of business. I think he's handling everything very well, to be quite candid, without going into any detail, which I won't. But certainly there's not any negatives with how he's handling anything at all."

Vick played in 23 games for the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks this season, averaging 14.1 points per game, second-most on the team. In his absence, Kansas pulled the redshirt off freshman Ochai Agbaji, and has relied more heavily on Marcus Garrett and Quentin Grimes to shoulder the role he left vacant.