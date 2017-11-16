Kansas lands five-star G Quentin Grimes, jumps Duke for No. 1 in Class of 2018
Grimes is the No. 16 overall player in the Class of 2018
Five-star combo guard Quentin Grimes announced Wednesday that he is Lawrence-bound and will play his college ball for Bill Self at Kansas.
Grimes committed to the Jayhawks over finalists Kentucky, Marquette and Texas, all of which he made official visits to before deciding. He is the fourth commitment of the Class of 2018 for KU and the second five-star, joining point guard Devon Dotson, who committed in mid-October.
"It's the winning tradition that they have, I mean winning 13 straight Big 12 championships and everything else they have done," Grimes told Rivals.com about why he picked KU. "Also playing for a coach like Bill Self, who really lets his guards go. He puts the ball in his guards' hands and lets them make plays to succeed."
The commitment of Grimes now boosts Kansas into the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings for 2018, jumping Duke -- which previously held the top spot after landing five-star R.J. Barrett to kick off the early signing period, as well as Kentucky.
Kansas' four Class of 2018 commitments -- Dotson, Grimes, Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack -- are all top-40 players in the 247Sports composite rankings. Self might not be done, either. Despite Wednesday marking the final day of the early signing period, Kansas is still heavily involved with No. 2 overall prospect Zion Williamsonas well as five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford, who named the Jayhawks in his final three schools earlier this week.
-
PG could be Kentucky's downfall
John Calipari is missing the kind of elite point guard he typically has on his roster
-
UCLA makes right call in punishments
But now we wait for LaVar's next move
-
Shoplifting UCLA players suspended
The Bruins' coach said the three players had an 'inexcusable lapse of judgement'
-
CBB odds and picks for November 15
SportsLine simulated every college basketball game on Wednesday night 10,000 times
-
Trump wants 'thank you' from 3 Bruins
Trump tweets that the UCLA players who were arrested in China should be thankful he got them...
-
Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Duke remains No. 1 after beating the Spartans in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 (and one) rank...
Add a Comment