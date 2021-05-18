Kansas landed one of the prized jewels of the transfer portal on Monday evening as Arizona State guard Remy Martin, a three-time All Pac-12 performer who averaged 19.1 points per game each of the past two seasons, committed to the Jayhawks, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Martin entered the transfer portal last week in a surprise move shortly after announcing he was pursuing his pro career in the NBA in favor of returning to Tempe.

Martin is still testing the NBA draft waters and tells Rothstein he intends to continue with that process. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is July 19.

Martin is a coup for KU given recent roster defections. Former five-star guard Bryce Thompson left Kansas earlier this month in a cross-conference transfer to Oklahoma State, while starting guard Marcus Garrett left the school in a full-on pursuit of an NBA career earlier this month. Starting guard Ochai Agbaji is also entered into the NBA draft, though he has retained his college eligibility and could return to Lawrence.

Kansas was in the mix to land Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler before Wheeler committed to Kentucky on Monday, a sign that the Jayhawks had been in the market to land a point guard for next season despite landing Drake transfer guard Joseph Yesufu. Martin comes to KU with an elite pedigree of production: In four seasons with ASU he averaged 14.9 points and 3.9 assists per game. One of his breakout moments on the big stage ironically came as a freshman at ASU when he dropped 21 points in Lawrence and the Sun Devils upset then-No. 2 Kansas.

Despite roster overhaul, Kansas was ranked No. 9 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) from Gary Parrish prior to the Martin commitment because it is expected to return four starters. The Jayhawks also have a top-10 incoming recruiting class led by three top-100 commitments. Martin is one of three incoming transfers along with Yesufu and Division II standout Cam Martin.