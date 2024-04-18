Highly coveted Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr is transferring to Kansas, 247Sports confirmed Thursday. Storr is ranked No. 5 in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings after providing the Badgers with a major scoring jolt as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-6 wing spent his freshman season at St. John's and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

At Kansas, Storr will play a pivotal role in helping replace the production of Kevin McCullar, who is out of eligibility after earning all-Big 12 honors each of the past two seasons. Jayhawks wing Johnny Furphy announced this week that he is going through the NBA Draft process, which could leave a massive scoring void on the perimeter for KU.

Storr brings excellent size to the wing and chops as a three-level scorer. He is a career 35.2% 3-point shooter and averaged 16.8 points in 28.8 minutes for the Badgers. The former three-star prospect was particularly strong in the Big Ten Tournament as he averaged 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the Badgers' four-game run to the title game.

"AJ Storr is a multi-talented big wing who is strong, athletic, has good positional size, and a skill-set to match," 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote. "He made an immediate impact as a freshman at St. John's, averaging nearly 9 points per game while shooting 40% from the three-point line, and took on a much bigger role this year at Wisconsin, where he averaged nearly 17 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 32% from behind the arc."

Kansas reloading

On the heels of a 23-11 (10-8 Big 12) season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Kansas is undergoing a significant reload as coach Bill Self prepares for his 22nd season. In addition to Storr, the Jayhawks landed No. 3 transfer Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State and No. 59 transfer Riley Kugel from Florida.

Collectively, the group will give the Jayhawks a fresh dose of perimeter firepower after the team struggled with depth this past season. Kansas is also welcoming a three-man freshman class to campus that consists of three top-50 players. With veteran starters Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson also eligible to return, the Jayhawks are assembling a roster that should be among the nation's most talented.

Scouting report on Storr

Storr's 3-point shooting percentage dipped to 32% on 4.8 attempts per game for Wisconsin in the 2023-24 season. But he was asked to carry a major offensive load for the Badgers, who benefitted greatly from the offensive firepower he added to their lineup. At Kansas, he will have more playmakers around him, which should allow him to improve his efficiency.

"Where Storr can be most dynamic is when he's in attack mode and hunting the rim," Finkelstein wrote. "While Wisconsin played with a slower tempo, both his speed and leaping ability were evident whenever he was able to get out in the open floor. He puts a ton of pressure on the rim when he is put in catch-and-rip situations, and also showed enough handle, dexterity, and physicality to attack a set defense and play through contact."