The latest meeting between two of college basketball's blue bloods will take place Friday when No. 19 Kansas faces No. 25 North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks both opened the season with a win earlier this week, and this game will mark the first test for both programs.

Kansas is led by star freshman Darryn Peterson, who could very well be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peterson scored 21 points in his collegiate debut Monday in the Jayhawks' 94-51 win over Green Bay. The Jayhawks have won the last five meetings against the Tar Heels.

North Carolina also has a star freshman of its own in Caleb Wilson. The former blue-chip recruit scored 22 points during UNC's 94-54 win over Central Arkansas. Wilson is a projected lottery pick this summer. The Jayhawks are one of three ranked teams the Tar Heels will face before ACC play begins.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of North Carolina's matchup with Kansas on Friday.

Date: Friday, Nov. 7 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dean E. Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

College basketball fans were introduced to Peterson earlier this week when he scored 21 points in just 22 minutes. Because of the blowout, Peterson didn't play as much as he could've. That won't be the case against the Tar Heels. This is a chance for both programs to pick up a statement win and an opportunity to watch two projected lottery picks square off against each other. My prediction is that Peterson has a big game in front of a hostile environment and Kansas pulls off the upset win on the road. Pick: Kansas +1.5

