Kansas reportedly subpoenaed in connection to FBI probe of college basketball

The University of Kansas loosely acknowledged to Yahoo Sports that it has been subpoenaed in connection to the FBI's investigation into corruption within college basketball. The revelation comes just days after another major Under Armour school, Maryland, acknowledged it, too, had been subpoenaed.

Given Maryland's specific plight, Kansas' involvement in the case should come as no surprise. At the heart of the FBI probe into KU is Silvio De Sousa, a Kansas player. De Sousa was once considered a heavy Maryland lean throughout his recruitment, but enrolled at KU at the midyear point of last season. It was alleged in April as part of a superseding indictment that De Sousa's guardian had asked Kansas and Adidas for $20,000 to repay money that had been funneled to them by way of another rival company, believed to be none other than Under Armour and Maryland.

Former Kansas player Billy Preston, now on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is also believed to be involved in the FBI's cross-hairs. The same indictment naming De Sousa also alleged that Adidas reps conspired to funnel money to the mother of Preston, who left the school before playing during the regular season after the NCAA investigated his car following an accident on campus.

Kansas did not explicitly acknowledge that it had been subpoenaed as part of the scandal, but Yahoo reported that contact with lawyers and document experts analyzing the language Kansas used in response to their records request "is an acknowledgement of the school being subpoenaed by the federal government." The school replied to requests for records by stating it has "records responsive to your request" and that it is "cooperating with the government inquiry," all of which implies "tacit" confirmation, according to Yahoo.

A request seeking communications relating to the recruitment and eligibility of De Sousa was among the contents of one of the subpoenas issued to Maryland, which had been intimately involved in his recruitment. Kansas will likely be requested to provide similar documentation to authorities.

Kansas issued a statement in April in the wake of the superseding indictment claiming it was the victim in the corruption investigation, and maintained that it is fully cooperating with investigators in the case.

"Earlier today, we learned that the University of Kansas is named as a victim in a federal indictment," a school spokesman said at the time. "The indictment does not suggest any wrongdoing by the university, its coaches or its staff. We will cooperate fully with investigators in this matter. Because this is an active investigation, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time."