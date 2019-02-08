Kansas senior Lagerald Vick to take leave of absence from team to address personal matters
Vick, a senior guard, is KU's second-leading scorer on the season
Kansas basketball's quickly thinning roster took another hit Thursday evening with the announcement that senior guard Lagerald Vick, the team's second-leading scorer, will be taking a leave of absence from the team effective immediately.
"Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team," Self said. "During this time, we will respect Lagerald's privacy. There is no timetable for his return."
Vick's abrupt departure leaves KU, already thin for various reasons, even more depleted. Kansas lost big man Udoka Azubuike for the season earlier this year to injury, and just last week, the NCAA ruled big man Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the entirety of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The timing couldn't be worse for KU, either. After starting the season 10-0, the Jayhawks have gone 7-6, and sit at 6-4 in the Big 12 -- the worst start in league play since their concurrent run of 14 consecutive Big 12 titles.
Vick is averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the 17-6 Jayhawks.
