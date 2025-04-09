There's a new No. 1 player in the class of 2025 basketball player rankings.

While a full, final update will arrive in May as it always does, 247Sports could wait no longer in minting Darryn Peterson, a Kansas signee, as the new No. 1 player after we saw all we needed to see from the five-star combo guard at the McDonald's All American Game and Chipotle National. Peterson jumps AJ Dybantsa for the spot.

For now, Dybantsa slips in at No. 2 — ahead of Duke signee Cameron Boozer, giving the class a sterling "Big 3." Since December, this has been a legitimate three-player race with Dybantsa being challenged by both Boozer and Peterson.

Dybantsa has held the No. 1 ranking from the moment he joined the 2025 class after he reclassified up from 2026. Boozer and Peterson began their senior season at Nos. 2 and No. 3, respectively, but flipped spots in the last ranking update. And now Peterson will finish as the No. 1-ranked prospect. Peterson originally hails from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He finished his high school career at Prolific Prep in Napa, California,

Why Peterson deserves No. 1

Here's a snippet from our full explanation over at 247Sports:

Coming into the season, this outcome seemed unlikely, but it's been the rapid rate of Peterson's continued improvement and his clear commitment and drive to maximize his abilities which has been most convincing. Last summer, it was his scoring, the effortless versatility in his attack, positional size, and physicality that was most impressive. Those traits are every bit as evident today. Since then though, Peterson's shooting has gone to new levels. He's proven to be an elite perimeter rebounder, and his athleticism has gone to unprecedented levels. Peterson is in the best shape of his life and playing with more explosiveness than ever before because of it. He's getting downhill to attack the paint more, rising up emphatically at the rim, and proving he can be equally impactful on the defensive end with his playmaking and positional versatility. Put it all together, and you now have an incredibly versatile guard who can score, make plays, and change the game in numerous other ways. Most of all, though, you have an elite natural talent who is clearly committed to maximizing his potential and consequently ascending at the most rapid rate.

Bill Self: "Best player we've recruited since we've been here"

Kansas coach Bill Self didn't hold back when discussing Peterson months ago.

"To me, Darryn's the best player we've recruited since we've been here," Self said. "When you talk about a player and a combination of a player and a prospect, I think that's without question. He's a special talent."

Self is known for keeping praise measured, but his comments put Peterson in rare air — even among names like Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, and Josh Jackson.

Where Peterson fits among Kansas legends

Peterson now joins Wiggins (2013) and Jackson (2016) as the only No. 1 overall prospects to sign with Kansas in the 247Sports era. He's farther along at this stage than Embiid was, who was still viewed as a long-term project when he committed. While Peterson may not have arrived with quite the same media frenzy as Wiggins, his skill, polish, and upside suggest he could ultimately have a more consistent and impactful career.

Wiggins was the most celebrated high school player in his class and went on to become the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, an All-Star, and an NBA champion. Embiid, a late-blooming prospect, developed into an MVP and one of the NBA's most dominant big men. Peterson enters Kansas with the potential to carve out his own legacy among these elite names. Jackson, by the way, was a top-five pick but floundered quickly in the NBA.

Combination of polish and upside

Peterson's standing as the top-ranked player in the class isn't just about what he is now; it's also about what he could become. That duality is exactly what Self was referring to in describing Peterson as the most impressive blend of production and projection Kansas has recruited.

As Self put it, "combination of a player and a prospect" is where Peterson separates himself. He has the skills to contribute immediately and the physical and mental traits that could lead to long-term success at the next level.

