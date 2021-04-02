Kansas announced Friday that basketball coach Bill Self has signed a "lifetime contract" with the school. Self, 58, just wrapped up his 18th season with the Jayhawks and owns a 522-118 record with the program. Kansas won the 2008 national title under his direction and has reached three Final Fours.

"For almost 20 years, Coach Self has embodied the spirit and tradition of the University of Kansas, leading our men's basketball program to a national championship, 15 Big 12 titles and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances," Kansas chancellor Doug Girod said. "We believe in Coach Self and we believe in the future of our program under his leadership, and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a Jayhawk for the rest of his coaching career."

Self's contract was set to expire next March, according to the school, and will be replaced with a five-year rolling agreement that adds a year at the end of each season for the rest of his career. The move comes at a moment of tumult for the KU athletic department. The school recently parted with football coach Les Miles and athletic director Jeff Long, and Self has not been immune to controversy.

The KU basketball program is dealing with an NCAA infractions case that includes a head coach responsibility charge in the fallout from a 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. But Friday's contract announcement amounts to an endorsement of Self's ability to survive the NCAA's potential punishment.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Girod, Kurt Watson, and the rest of the leadership at KU for their belief and faith in me to provide this lifetime contract," Self said. "Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be. As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future. I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons. I'm excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future."