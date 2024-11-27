All-American senior center Hunter Dickinson, the leading scorer and rebounder for the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, was assessed a Flagrant 2 technical foul and ejected from Tuesday night's game vs. No. 11 Duke after kicking Blue Devils big man Maliq Brown in a scrum as the two fought for possession of the ball.

Dickinson's ejection came with 10:26 remaining in the second half and Kansas leading 57-55 when the two players wrestled for a loose ball on the floor. Dickinson appeared to have possession but rolled over and swiped Brown in the face in the process. Officials went to the monitor for a review and assessed the Flagrant 2.

In 24 minutes of action, Dickinson had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting and a team-high six rebounds while playing a key role in limiting Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg to just two points in the first half defensively. Without Dickinson, Kansas is likely to ride freshman Flory Bidunga at center while leaning more on versatile forward KJ Adams as well.