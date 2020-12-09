Kansas State's 2020-21 campaign was already off to a slow start before Division II foe Fort Hays State paid the Wildcats a visit on Tuesday night. But after losing 81-68 to the Tigers, Kansas State's season has nowhere to go but up. Coming off an 11-win season, the Wildcats are now 1-3 with a particularly embarrassing loss on their resume.

Fort Hays State entered with an 0-3 record against Division II competition but left with a historic win that was rarely in doubt during the second half. Fort Hays led 35-29 at halftime, opened up an 11-point lead just over a minute into the second half and never let Kansas State within seven points the rest of the way. After consecutive 25-win seasons and a final ranking of No. 18 in 2019, the Wildcats are now just 12-24 over their last 36 games under ninth-year coach Bruce Weber.

"I apologize," Weber told reporters after the game. "I'm disappointed. No excuses. I'm the boss. I've been here. I've done really good things. But right now, this is not a special thing. I just hope they stick with us. We've got a young group."

The game between Fort Hays State and Kansas State was added over the weekend when Kansas State needed a replacement game for a contest at Butler that was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Butler program. The game was considered an exhibition for Fort Hays State. But the loss will count against Kansas State's regular-season record.

Roughly 160 miles from the Kansas State campus, Fort Hays State is a university with a total enrollment of nearly 16,000. The school finished 14-14 at the Division II level last season and lost its first three games this season by a combined eight points during a frustrating start. The programs had met before in exhibition games over the last decade, with Kansas State winning all three meetings. But Fort Hays State did win two meetings between the programs in the 1930s.