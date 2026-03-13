Kansas State is closing in on hiring Belmont's Casey Alexander to be its next coach, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reports. Alexander is set to succeed Jerome Tang, who was fired last month after less than four seasons on the job.

Alexander, 53, took over at Belmont in 2019. The Bruins finished with a 26-6 record (16-4 Missouri Valley Conference) and won the MVC regular season title before an upset loss to Drake in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament last week.

The former Stetson and Lipscomb coach began his career as an assistant at Belmont in 1995 after playing for the program in the mid-1990s. He has a 303-180 career record and will be tasked with turning around a Kansas State program that finished 12-20 overall and 3-15 in Big 12 play -- the second-worst record in the conference, behind only Utah.

Kansas State was one of six high-major jobs already open this cycle. The others, that have yet to be filled, include Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Providence and Syracuse.

Under Tang, Kansas State was 71-57 in less than four seasons on the job, which included a 29-39 record in conference play. In Year 1 of his tenure with the Wildcats, Kansas State finished with a 26-10 record, which culminated in an appearance in the Elite Eight.