Kansas State agreed to terms with basketball coach Jerome Tang on a new contract extension on Monday. In Tang's first season as the coach at Kansas State, he helped guide the Wildcvats to the Elite Eight, falling a game short of what would've been its first Final Four appearance since 1964.

Tang, 56, will be paid $3 million in 2023-24 and receive a $100,000 increase to his salary in each remaining contract year culminating in a $3.6 million base for the 2029-30 season, according to Kansas State. Tang will also earn four retention bonuses of $200,000 following the 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons for a deal worth more than $20 million.

"My family and I could not be more excited about the future with this commitment from President (Richard) Linton and (athletics director) Gene (Taylor), as the staff and I continue to elevate this program to even greater heights," Tang said in a release. "I say it all the time and I truly mean it, we're fortunate every day to be at such a special place. I'm a blessed individual with a wonderful family, and I'm in this position today due to the love, support and sacrifices of many people."

Prior to coming to Kansas State, Tang coached at Baylor from 2003-22 under Scott Drew. He served the first 14 seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach at Baylor in 2017.

"I have the best coaching staff in America, who work tirelessly to make our players the best they can be on-and-off the court," Tang said. "I'm blessed and honored that I get to live life with these incredible men and women every day. I want to thank our players – both past and present – for their hard work and commitment to this program as well as their families for their support and trust with their most important asset. "I said before I didn't come here to rebuild but to elevate and the work has already begun. Last year's success was just the start. The staff and I are excited about what's ahead for this team as we start practice. EMAW!"

In his first season as a Division l basketball coach, Kansas State finished the season with a 26-10 record. The Wildcats beat Montana State, Kentucky and Michigan State before falling to Florida Atlantic in the East Regional Final to end their season. The 26 wins in Tang's first season marked the third-most wins in program history.

Tang was selected as the 2022-23 Naismith Coach of the Year over Purdue's Matt Painter, Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Marquette's Shaka Smart. Tang became the first Kansas State and the fourth Big 12 coach to win the award.

Tang originally signed a six-year deal worth just over $14 million.