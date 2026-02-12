Frustrations from an increasingly lost season spilled over into the postgame on Wednesday as Kansas State coach Jerome Tang unloaded on his team for their effort -- or lack thereof -- in a 91-62 home loss to Cincinnati. It was the 10th loss for the Wildcats in their last 11 outings and their third consecutive home loss by a margin of 24 or more points.

"I'm going to honor Christ like I always do. Blessed to do this," Tang said, before going on an epic rant. "This was embarrassing. These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. I'm embarrassed for the university, I'm embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is just ridiculous.

"We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning," he continued. "And we will get this thing right. I have no answer, no words. You guys have two questions -- I'll answer to the best of my ability. But right now, I'm pissed."

Tang is in his fourth season in Manhattan as the Wildcats head coach and all but certainly in line to miss a third consecutive NCAA Tournament after K-State dropped to 10-14 overall Wednesday. They are tied for last in the Big 12 with a 1-10 record.

He began his head coaching career with K-State in 2022-23 with a 26-win campaign that culminated with a magical run to the Elite Eight before falling to Florida Atlantic. They won 26 games that season behind Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.

Tang's Wildcats have not eclipsed 20 wins in a single-season since, and barring a surprise late-season turnaround they are tracking to finish below .500 for a second consecutive season.

His frustrations are warranted given the wobbling season that has fallen completely off the tracks. Kansas State has been bad, no doubt, but it has been inexplicably abysmal at home. Tang said he posed that problem to his staff and they had no firm answers.

"These dudes got to have some pride, man," Tang said. "It means something to wear a K-State uniform. It means something to put on this purple. They don't love this place, so they don't deserve to be here."

Tang wasn't the only person in Manhattan who was frustrated and embarrassed. Several people in the stands wore paper bags over their heads while watching another K-State loss, which had words on them that included "We ain't got dudes" and a personal quote from Tang he made in 2023 when he stood in front of the K-State crowd and said to "expect to win."