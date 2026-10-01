Kansas State and former basketball coach Jerome Tang are nearing a settlement that would pay Tang $12 million after he was fired for cause in February, according to ESPN. Tang would have been owed more than $18 million had he been fired without cause.

Amid a 10-15 start to Tang's fourth season, the university used a postgame rant from Tang to justify his firing and attempt to avoid his large buyout. However, Kansas State caught flak across the sport for what many viewed as flimsy legal reasoning in an attempt to save money parting with an underperforming coach.

After a 91-62 loss to Cincinnati — Kansas State's 10th loss in 11 games — Tang lit into his team, saying "these dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform." It was an inspired rant that seemed like little more than a frustrated coach who was trying to send a message.

Kansas State took it as a chance to try and avoid a potentially crippling buyout. Tang responded at the time with a statement noting that he "strongly" disagreed with Kansas State's characterization of his firing.

"I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach," he said at the time.

It made for an acrimonious split in a partnership that initially proved fruitful. After nearly two decades on staff at Baylor, Tang led Kansas State to the Elite Eight in 2023 during his first season. However, the Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament the following two seasons and were spiraling again when Tang was fired after the rant last season.

He has since returned to Baylor as the Bears' associate head coach. Tang's earnings at Baylor would have mitigated Kansas State's buyout obligation under the terms of Tang's contract had he been fired with cause. Baylor hosts Kansas State on Jan. 2 this season, but the Bears do not play at Kansas State.