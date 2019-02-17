Kansas State leaves the door open for Kansas to once again take the Big 12 after losing to Iowa State

Kansas State entered the weekend with a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings -- plus a favorable schedule going forward. As a result, all the Wildcats had to do to ensure their first outright Big 12 title, and by extension snap Kansas' streak of 14 straight Big 12 titles, is win their four remaining home games and steal one of their three remaining road games (against West Virginia, Kansas or TCU).

That's it.

They controlled their own destiny.

And they still do, it should be noted. But there's no denying Saturday didn't go well -- because Kansas State lost the first of those four remaining home games, 78-64, to Iowa State while also losing Dean Wade to an injury that could keep him out of Monday's contest at West Virginia, which is, on paper, the most likely place for the Wildcats to steal one of their three remaining road games.

That's a rough afternoon.

Meantime, Kansas smoked West Virginia by 25 points. And Texas Tech smoked Baylor by 25 points. So now the top of the Big 12 standings will look like this heading into Big Monday:

Kansas State (9-3)

(9-3) Kansas (9-4)

(9-4) Texas Tech (9-4)

(9-4) Iowa State (8-4)

Yes, Kansas State remains alone at the top. But the gap has shrunk. And the likelihood of somebody actually snapping the Jayhawks' string of Big 12 championships now seems less likely than it has seemed in a while. Here's why: if Kansas State, Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State each win the games they're projected to win the rest of this season, and lose the games they're projected to lose the rest of this season, they will all finish 13-5 in the Big 12 -- and KU will have its 15th consecutive Big 12 championship.

To be clear, I'm not predicting things will unfold so cleanly because they rarely do in this or any other sport. But the point remains the same, and the point is this: Kansas, despite losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury, Silvio De Sousa to an NCAA suspension and Lagerald Vick to a personal leave of absence, still has a more-than-reasonable chance to keep its streak of league titles alive -- which is remarkable considering the Jayhawks are currently starting four freshmen, one of whom was planning to redshirt until circumstances convinced Bill Self to instead use him early last month.

Bottom line, this is the conference race to watch.

The stakes are high.

And Kansas, despite one obstacle after another, is right there once again. No, I'm not going to go so far as to promise or guarantee that KU's streak of Big 12 titles will continue. But what I am promising and guaranteeing is that I won't believe the streak is ending until, you know, it's actually ended.