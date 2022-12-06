Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Kansas State

Current Records: Abilene Christian 5-4; Kansas State 7-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

K-State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 55-50 win. The top scorer for K-State was forward Keyontae Johnson (17 points).

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging an 88-42 victory over the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

K-State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

K-State is now 7-1 while Abilene Christian sits at 5-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: K-State enters the matchup with 18 takeaways on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Abilene Christian is stumbling into the game with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Abilene Christian.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.