Kansas State vs. Creighton: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

No. 8 Creighton and No. 9 Kansas State will face off in the first round of the South region, in what's promised to be hard-fought matchup. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 1 Virginia and No. 16 UMBC. Below you'll find information on how you can watch or stream the first round contest.

About No. 8 Creighton

Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas combine for one the most dangerous wing duos in college hoops. Creighton is in its fifth tournament under Greg McDermott, and this is the second-best team he's had in Omaha.

About No. 9 Kansas St.

Kansas State isn't particularly flashy in one area, but it absolutely knows its identity: Barry Brown and Dean Wade. The two Wildcats veterans do it all for Bruce Weber's team, and they've got the goods to win in the Big Dance much like they did last season. Playing against a team that forces the tempo and clashes with its grind-you-out style, though, could be problematic.

Viewing Information

Location : Charlotte, N.C.



: Charlotte, N.C. Date : Friday, March 16

: Friday, March 16 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET



6:50 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

