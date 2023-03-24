The first bid to the 2023 Final Four will be earned at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening. The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls face the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the East Regional final. FAU is 34-3 overall this season, including 10 consecutive victories. Kansas State is 26-9 in 2022-23, including wins over Kentucky and Michigan State to advance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is at 6:09 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5 in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State odds. Before locking in any Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -2

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State over/under: 144.5 points

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State -130, FAU +110

FAU: The Owls are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

KSU: The Wildcats are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

FAU is led by sophomore guard Johnell Davis, who is playing exceptionally well in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Davis became the first player in the history of the tournament to produce a line with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson, and he added 15 points and six rebounds in the upset over Tennessee. Davis leads the team with 13.9 points and 1.5 steals per game this season, and he adds 5.4 rebounds per game with 37.8% shooting from 3-point range.

As a team, Florida Atlantic is in the top 15 of the country in offensive efficiency, scoring 112.6 points per 100 possessions. The Owls are very strong in shooting efficiency, making 53.9% of 2-point attempts and 36.9% of 3-point attempts, and Florida Atlantic is in the top 15 nationally with 9.6 3-pointers per game. With Florida Atlantic also committing a turnover on only 16.5% of offensive possessions and averaging 14.6 assists per game, the Owls have a strong offensive formula.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State's offense is flying high right now after an impressive performance against Michigan State in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats shot 56% from the field and 46% from 3-point range in that victory, and K-State generated 26 assists with only five turnovers in the game. For the season, Kansas State is in the top eight of the country in assists per game (17.1), and the Wildcats utilize the free throw line effectively with 20.9 attempts per game and 75% shooting at the charity stripe.

Kansas State maintains efficiency in making 53.2% of 2-point attempts, and Florida Atlantic struggles in rim protection, including an ugly 6.7% block rate for the season. The Wildcats also have a path to success on the offensive glass, grabbing more than 30% of missed shots and creating second-chance opportunities. From there, Kansas State can ride the effectiveness of All-Big 12 guard Markquis Nowell, who is coming off an all-time performance with 20 points and an NCAA Tournament record 19 assists in the win over Michigan State.

