Florida @ Kansas State

Current Records: Florida 12-8; Kansas State 17-3

The Florida Gators will take on the #5 Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Gators should still be riding high after a big victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida made easy work of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday and carried off an 81-60 win. Florida got double-digit scores from five players: forward Colin Castleton (18), guard Kowacie Reeves (15), guard Riley Kugel (14), guard Kyle Lofton (10), and guard Will Richard (10).

K-State lost a heartbreaker to the Iowa State Cyclones when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. K-State fell in an 80-76 heartbreaker. The losing side was boosted by guard Markquis Nowell, who had 23 points and nine assists.

The Gators are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Florida's victory brought them up to 12-8 while the Wildcats' defeat pulled them down to 17-3. Florida is 5-6 after wins this season, and K-State is 2-0 after losses.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.99

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.