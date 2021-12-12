Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Kansas State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-7; Kansas State 5-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Phoenix came up short against the UMKC Kangaroos on Friday, falling 64-55.

Meanwhile, the Kansas State Wildcats entered their game against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. K-State was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 64-63 to Marquette. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but K-State had been the slight favorite coming in. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Mark Smith, who had 17 points along with eight boards, and guard Markquis Nowell, who almost dropped a triple-double on 11 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower game against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. Smith's points were the most he has had all season.

The losses put Green Bay at 2-7 and K-State at 5-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Phoenix are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.8 on average. The Wildcats' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 59.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.