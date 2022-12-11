Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Kansas State

Current Records: Incarnate Word 5-5; Kansas State 8-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State took down Abilene Christian 81-64. K-State got double-digit scores from four players: forward David N'Guessan (23), guard Markquis Nowell (15), forward Keyontae Johnson (12), and forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (12).

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word took a serious blow against the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, falling 72-39.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Incarnate Word's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In Kansas State's win, David N'Guessan had 23 points along with five boards and Markquis Nowell posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 dimes in addition to six rebounds. We'll see if the Cardinals have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.