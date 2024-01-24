We've got another exciting Big 12 battle on the schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 14-4 overall and 11-0 at home, while Kansas State is 14-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Wildcats have dominated this series in recent years, winning five of the last seven meetings against the Cyclones.

Iowa State is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Kansas State odds, and the over/under is 135 points. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread: Iowa State -7.5

Iowa State vs. Kansas State over/under: 135 points

Iowa State vs. Kansas State money line: Iowa State: -347, Kansas State: +273

Iowa State vs. Kansas State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Iowa State

TCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cyclones dodged a bullet and knocked off the Horned Frogs 73-72. Iowa State relied on the efforts of Keshon Gilbert, who scored 20 points, and Curtis Jones, who recorded 17 points and seven steals. Jones continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Iowa State is now 9-2 in its last 11 games and the Cyclones are 8-3 against the spread during that span. However, Iowa State is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games played against Kansas State at home.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 70-66 on Saturday. That's two games straight that Kansas State has won by exactly four points. Arthur Kaluma was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Kaluma enters tonight's matchup averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He's knocking down 45.6% of his field goals this season. The Wildcats are scoring 74.5 points per game on average this season.

How to make Iowa State vs. Kansas State picks

The model has simulated Iowa State vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Iowa State, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 114-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.