Kansas State vs. Loyola-Chicago odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 picks from model on 21-9 roll
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State game 10,000 times
It's OK to admit you didn't have Kansas State facing Loyola-Chicago on your bracket. Nevertheless, that's the matchup we have in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The No. 11 seed Ramblers (31-5) face the No. 9 seed Wildcats (25-11) on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET in Atlanta.
The line was posted as a pick'em -- oddsmakers aren't sure which way to lean on this one.
While you may have been witness to these teams' electric runs to the Elite 8, the SportsLine Projection Model has been breaking down and analyzing every game for both squads all season long.
The advanced computer model, which simulates all games 10,000 times, has analyzed every conceivable matchup and outcome and has a pick against the spread that's hitting in more than 60 percent of simulations.
This model is on a blistering 21-9 run with its NCAA Tournament selections, and those who have been following SportsLine's computer are up big-time this March.
We can tell you it is projecting Barry Brown Jr. to lead K-State with 16 points, while Aundre Jackson and Clayton Custer each score 10 for balanced Loyola.
Loyola-Chicago might be the most buzz-worthy story of the entire 2018 NCAA Tournament. Inspired by 98-year old team chaplain Sister Jean, the Ramblers rolled through power conference competition in the first two rounds, knocking off Miami (64-62) and Tennessee (63-62).
They then advanced past a scrappy Nevada squad (69-68) in the Sweet 16 to set up this unlikely matchup in the 2018 Elite 8.
But don't call it a fluke. Though the Ramblers have won their three games by a combined four points, they've done it with a combination of an elite defense that has given up an average of just 64 points in the NCAA Tournament and a clutch offense that always seems to hit the big shot when needed.
K-State is 8-3 in its last 11 overall and 7-4 ATS. The Wildcats survived a season-long gauntlet in the Big 12, going 5-10 against tournament teams this season (a combined 0-7 against fellow Sweet 16 rivals Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia).
Loyola has been one of the nation's top teams against the spread, going 23-9. They've been reliable away from home (16-4), as an underdog (7-1) or when the spread is within two points either way (4-0). But will that trend continue in the 2018 Elite Eight?
So which side of Kansas State vs. Loyola-Chicago should you back in the Elite 8? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model on a red-hot 21-9 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.
