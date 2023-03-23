Who's Playing

Michigan St. @ Kansas State

Regular Season Records: Michigan St. 21-12; Kansas State 25-9

What to Know

The #15 Kansas State Wildcats and the Michigan St. Spartans are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 23 at Madison Square Garden in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State managed a 75-69 win over UK. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who had 27 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Spartans earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They came out on top against the Marquette Golden Eagles by a score of 69-60. Michigan St.'s guard Tyson Walker was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: K-State is 33rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average. The Spartans have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.