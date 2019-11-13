Kansas State vs. Monmouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Kansas State (home) vs. Monmouth (away)

Current Records: Kansas State 2-0; Monmouth 1-1

Last Season Records: Kansas State 25-8; Monmouth 14-21

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Kansas State took down the UNLV Rebels 60-56 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Monmouth has to be aching after a bruising 94-74 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Kansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kansas State's win lifted them to 2-0 while Monmouth's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if Monmouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.