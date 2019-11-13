Kansas State vs. Monmouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Kansas State vs. Monmouth basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas State (home) vs. Monmouth (away)
Current Records: Kansas State 2-0; Monmouth 1-1
Last Season Records: Kansas State 25-8; Monmouth 14-21
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, Kansas State took down the UNLV Rebels 60-56 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Monmouth has to be aching after a bruising 94-74 loss to the Hofstra Pride.
Kansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Kansas State's win lifted them to 2-0 while Monmouth's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if Monmouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
