Who's Playing

Montana State @ Kansas State

Regular Season Records: Montana State 25-9; Kansas State 23-9

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats and the #15 Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 9:40 p.m. ET March 17 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Montana State should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to right the ship.

The Bobcats earned some more postseason success in their contest last Wednesday. They walked away with an 85-78 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Four players on Montana State scored in the double digits: guard RaeQuan Battle (25), guard Darius Brown II (15), forward Jubrile Belo (14), and guard Caleb Fuller (12). Battle had some trouble finding his footing against the Weber State Wildcats last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats ended up a good deal behind the TCU Horned Frogs when they played last week, losing 80-67. One thing holding K-State back was the mediocre play of guard Markquis Nowell, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes with and five turnovers.

Montana State is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Kansas State's defeat took them down to 23-9 while Montana State's win pulled them up to 25-9. Last week Montana State relied heavily on RaeQuan Battle, who had 25 points. It will be up to Kansas State's defense to limit his damage Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.