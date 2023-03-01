Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Kansas State

Current Records: Oklahoma 14-15; Kansas State 22-7

What to Know

The #14 Kansas State Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2021. The Wildcats and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, K-State beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 73-68 this past Saturday. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and had 22 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. The Sooners captured a comfortable 61-50 victory. The top scorer for Oklahoma was forward Jacob Groves (16 points).

The wins brought the Wildcats up to 22-7 and Oklahoma to 14-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: K-State is stumbling into the contest with the 42nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14 on average. The Sooners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won eight out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.