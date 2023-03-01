Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Kansas State
Current Records: Oklahoma 14-15; Kansas State 22-7
What to Know
The #14 Kansas State Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2021. The Wildcats and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, K-State beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 73-68 this past Saturday. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and had 22 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. The Sooners captured a comfortable 61-50 victory. The top scorer for Oklahoma was forward Jacob Groves (16 points).
The wins brought the Wildcats up to 22-7 and Oklahoma to 14-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: K-State is stumbling into the contest with the 42nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14 on average. The Sooners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma have won eight out of their last 15 games against Kansas State.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Oklahoma 79 vs. Kansas State 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Oklahoma 78 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oklahoma 71 vs. Kansas State 69
- Feb 23, 2021 - Kansas State 62 vs. Oklahoma 57
- Jan 19, 2021 - Oklahoma 76 vs. Kansas State 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Kansas State 61 vs. Oklahoma 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Kansas State 61
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kansas State 68 vs. Oklahoma 53
- Jan 16, 2019 - Kansas State 74 vs. Oklahoma 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oklahoma 86 vs. Kansas State 77
- Jan 16, 2018 - Kansas State 87 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Kansas State 51
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kansas State 80 vs. Oklahoma 69
- Jan 09, 2016 - Oklahoma 86 vs. Kansas State 76