Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Kansas State
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-6; Kansas State 14-1
What to Know
The Kansas State Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 71-68 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 82-79.
Things were close when K-State and the Baylor Bears clashed this past Saturday, but K-State ultimately edged out the opposition 97-95. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 dimes.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 56-46. Forward Kalib Boone put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards along with six blocks.
The Wildcats were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 82-79 to Oklahoma State. Maybe K-State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Kansas State 79
- Feb 02, 2022 - Kansas State 71 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oklahoma State 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - Oklahoma State 70 vs. Kansas State 54
- Mar 04, 2020 - Oklahoma State 69 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 11, 2020 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Kansas State 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Kansas State 85 vs. Oklahoma State 46
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Kansas State 82 vs. Oklahoma State 72
- Jan 10, 2018 - Kansas State 86 vs. Oklahoma State 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Kansas State 68
- Jan 18, 2017 - Kansas State 96 vs. Oklahoma State 88
- Mar 09, 2016 - Kansas State 75 vs. Oklahoma State 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas State 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas State 89 vs. Oklahoma State 73