Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Kansas State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-6; Kansas State 14-1

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with K-State winning the first 71-68 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 82-79.

Things were close when K-State and the Baylor Bears clashed this past Saturday, but K-State ultimately edged out the opposition 97-95. It was another big night for K-State's guard Markquis Nowell, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 dimes.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 56-46. Forward Kalib Boone put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and ten boards along with six blocks.

The Wildcats were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 82-79 to Oklahoma State. Maybe K-State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.