The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are 14-1 overall and 7-0 at home, while Oklahoma State is 9-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. Kansas State leads the all-time series 77-54 although the Cowboys have won five of the last six meetings.

The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas State -5.5

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 138.5 points

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State money line: KSU -230, OSU +190

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Kansas State

K-State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Baylor Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 97-95. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 14 assists. It was the eighth straight win for the Wildcats who went from unranked before the streak to No. 11 in the country currently.

KSU is led by former Florida standout Keyontae Johnson, who played a total of five games over the last two seasons. Johnson, an All-SEC first-team selection in 2019-20, is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, both of which top K-State. Nowell is adding 17 PPG to give Kansas State two players in the top five in scoring in the Big 12.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State came up short against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, falling 56-46. A silver lining for Oklahoma State was the play of forward Kalib Boone, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 boards in addition to six blocks.

The Cowboys rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.5 on average. Teams simply struggle to score inside the arc thanks to the shot blocking prowess of Oklahoma State. Its 5.5 blocks per game rank 17th in the nation, and reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Moussa Cisse, is leading the conference with 2.7 swatted shots per night.

How to make Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State picks

The model has simulated Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 34-18 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.