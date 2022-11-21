Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Kansas State

Current Records: Rhode Island 1-2; Kansas State 3-0

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will square off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Rhode Island was able to grind out a solid win over the Stony Brook Seawolves last Tuesday, winning 74-64. The Rams got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ishmael Leggett (18), guard Louis Hutchinson (15), guard Sebastian Thomas (13), and guard Malik Martin (12). Thomas hadn't helped his team much against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, K-State didn't have too much trouble with the UMKC Kangaroos at home this past Thursday as they won 69-53. Kansas State's forward Keyontae Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Rhode Island have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Rhode Island up to 1-2 and K-State to 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are 12th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17 on average. To make matters even worse for Rhode Island, the Wildcats rank third in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 23.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in K-State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.